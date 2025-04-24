Is Ehang Holdings (EH) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (EH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 53 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EH's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EH has moved about 3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 1.2% on average. As we can see, EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Spirit Aerosystems (SPR). The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Spirit Aerosystems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 870.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.9% so far this year, so EH is performing better in this area. Spirit Aerosystems is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR and Spirit Aerosystems as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

