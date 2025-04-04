Is Ehang Holdings (EH) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (EH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 53 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EH's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EH has returned about 20.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. This means that EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TransDigm Group (TDG). The stock has returned 7.6% year-to-date.

In TransDigm Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, so EH is performing better in this area. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR and TransDigm Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

