EHANG HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $EH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EHANG HOLDINGS ($EH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,054,238 and earnings of -$0.07 per share.
EHANG HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of EHANG HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARMIGNAC GESTION removed 895,671 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,102,339
- UBS GROUP AG added 756,415 shares (+1733.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,909,754
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 686,622 shares (+921.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,810,863
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 589,527 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,282,102
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 446,353 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,027,827
- STATE STREET CORP removed 332,120 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,229,229
- NORGES BANK added 241,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,808,872
