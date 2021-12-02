Markets
EHang Holdings Drops On Wider Loss, Lower Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of aerial vehicle technology platform company, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) are down more than 14% Thursday morning following third-quarter results.

Net loss was RMB72.3 million or $11.2 million in the third quarter, wider than RMB1.06 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB1.30 or $0.20.

Excluding one-time items, loss per ADS was RMB0.86 or $0.14.

Total revenues declined to RMB12.97 million or $2.01 million from RMB70.98 million last year.

EH is at $16.39 currently. It has traded in the range of $11.86- $129.80 in the last 52 weeks.

