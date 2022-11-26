Egypt's wheat reserves sufficient for more than five months - official

Adds details about Egypt's trading wheat on the commodities exchange

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat reserves are sufficient for more than five months of consumption, while its sugar reserves are sufficient for only four months, deputy supply and internal trade minister, Ibrahim Ashmawy, told Reuters on Saturday.

Egypt's vegetable oil reserves are sufficient for nearly five months as well, while those of rice are sufficient for four months, Ashmawy said.

He added that Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, registered 40 mills on its new commodities exchange in preparation for the first offering of wheat on Sunday.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is set to sell wheat to mills from its strategic reserves via the new commodities exchange, a supply ministry statement had said on Tuesday.

GASC will make an offering on the exchange twice a week from Nov. 27, marking the official launch of the exchange, according to the ministry's statement.

Ashmawy said the quantities and their specifications will be announced less than an hour before trading, saying that it is at the last minute because trading will be in the form of bidding.

Other strategic commodities such as oil, sugar and rice will also be traded successively, he added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.