World Markets

Egypt's wheat reserves sufficient for 6.3 months - minister

Contributor
Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt has reserves of wheat sufficient for for 6.3 months, the country's supply minister told Reuters on Thursday

CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Egypt has reserves of wheat sufficient for for 6.3 months, the country's supply minister told Reuters on Thursday

The country has sugar reserves sufficient for 5.7 months of consumption and vegetable oil reserves suffciient for 5.3 months, Ali Moselhy said.

Rice reserves were also sufficient for 5.7 months, he said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular