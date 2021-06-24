Egypt's wheat reserves sufficient for 6.3 months - minister

CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Egypt has reserves of wheat sufficient for for 6.3 months, the country's supply minister told Reuters on Thursday

The country has sugar reserves sufficient for 5.7 months of consumption and vegetable oil reserves suffciient for 5.3 months, Ali Moselhy said.

Rice reserves were also sufficient for 5.7 months, he said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah)

