Egypt's wheat inspectors to resume cargo checks at origin ports

CAIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, will allow travelling delegations of its agricultural inspectors to resume checks of wheat cargoes purchased during state tenders at the port of origin, traders said on Wednesday.

Government quarantine inspectors had in the past travelled the world on fully-funded trips, at the expense of supply companies aiming to secure smooth passage for their wheat.

But the arrangement started to unravel in late 2015, when a French wheat cargo was rejected in Egypt for containing traces of the common grain fungus ergot, despite being approved by government inspectors abroad.

A group of traders persuaded the government in 2016 to ban travelling delegations, handing inspections instead to private companies abroad.

Some quarantine inspectors challenged the new system in court and argued it had allowed contaminants hazardous to plants and animals into the country.

Traders said at the time that after the trips were cancelled, some agricultural inspectors began rejecting cargoes at Egyptian ports on arbitrary and unpredictable grounds.

"If this means that (the supply ministry and the agriculture ministry) are again involved in the wheat import process people will get very worried about ship rejections again," said a European trader.

The head of agricultural quarantine told Reuters on Wednesday that the return of the inspectors will happen at the request of the companies .

Concerned traders, however, believe that it will not be optional, and say they will have more clarity when the next state tender for wheat is announced.

Separately, Egypt's cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the presidential decree governing GASC.

The amendment added new members to GASC, including a deputy central bank governor, and a representative from the defense, finance, trade and planning ministries respectively.

