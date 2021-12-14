World Markets

Egypt's wheat import bill drops 7% in first nine months of 2021 - CAPMAS

Contributor
Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat import bill fell by about 7% to $2.08 billion in the first nine months of 2021, compared with the same period the year before, according to data from official statistics agency CAPMAS.

The wheat import bill for January-September 2020 amounted to $2.24 billion, according to the CAPMAS data.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

