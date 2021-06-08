Egypt's vegoils reserves sufficient until end-November following GASC purchase

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient to cover the country's needs until the end of November 2021 following a purchase by the country's state commodities purchasing agency GASC on Tuesday, the supply ministry said in a statement.

