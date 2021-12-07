World Markets

Egypt's supply minister says wheat stocks are enough for 5.3 months

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient to cover 5.3 months of consumption, state news agency MENA cited supply minister Ali Moselhy as saying on Tuesday.

Moselhy added that sugar stocks were enough for 2.3 months and vegetable oil reserves covered 5.4 months.

