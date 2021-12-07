Egypt's supply minister says wheat stocks are enough for 5.3 months

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient to cover 5.3 months of consumption, state news agency MENA cited supply minister Ali Moselhy as saying on Tuesday.

Moselhy added that sugar stocks were enough for 2.3 months and vegetable oil reserves covered 5.4 months.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

