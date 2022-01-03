Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships -newspaper

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh.

