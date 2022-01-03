World Markets

Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships -newspaper

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh.

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular