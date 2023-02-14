World Markets

Egypt's Suez Canal amends tolls for crude oil tankers

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Tuesday it will amend a surcharge on loaded crude oil tankers to 25% of normal transit dues and on empty crude oil tankers to 15% of the dues, effective April 1, a circular said.

The authority also amended the surcharge on loaded petroleum products tankers to 25% of normal transit dues and on empty petroleum products tankers to 15% of the dues, effective April 1, a second circular said.

The additional fees are temporary and can be modified or canceled according to changes in the maritime transport market, the two circulars added, without saying what surcharges previously applied.

The Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, is one of the main hard currency sources for Egypt, generating revenues of $8 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Holmes)

