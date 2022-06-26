Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months - minister

Adds 3.9 mln tonnes of wheat procured in local harvest

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the country has procured 3.9 million tonnes of wheat in the local harvest so far.

Egypt is often the world's biggest wheat importer.

He added that the strategic reserves for sugar were sufficient for more than six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient for rice for 3.3 months.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.