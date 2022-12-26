World Markets

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.6 months

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

December 26, 2022 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Nafisa Eltahir for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 4.6 months of consumption, while reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for 4.8 months, the country's cabinet said in a statement on Monday

Reserves of rice are sufficient for 5.7 months, while sugar reserves are sufficient for 2.7 months, the statement said.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.