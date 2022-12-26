Egypt's strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.6 months

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 4.6 months of consumption, while reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for 4.8 months, the country's cabinet said in a statement on Monday

Reserves of rice are sufficient for 5.7 months, while sugar reserves are sufficient for 2.7 months, the statement said.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.