Egypt's strategic wheat reserves cover consumption for 5.9 months -minister

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has strategic reserves sufficient to cover consumption for 5.9 months, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told a local television channel on Sunday.

"We used to work on about 7 million tonnes which we imported, we got down to 6.5 million tonnes and last year we bought less than 6 million tonnes," Moselhy said.

"This year, God willing, based on the local harvest we (plan) to decrease imports to a certain extent, it will be less than 6 million tonnes," Moselhy added.

He said the government, which hopes to procure 3.6 million tonnes of local wheat from farmers this season, had so far bought 2.9 million tonnes.

Reserves of vegetable oils were sufficient for 4.9 months and sugar for 5.5 months, Moselhy added.

