DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.9 months, its supply minister told a news conference on Thursday, adding that vegetable oil reserves are sufficient for 5 months.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

