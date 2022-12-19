Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 4.8 months - supply ministry

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 4.8 months, a supply ministry report showed on Monday, adding that the country has imported 3.78 million tonnes of wheat so far in 2022.

The country's strategic reserves of rice and vegetable oils are sufficient for 5.9 and 4.9 months respectively, the report also said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Lina Najem)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.