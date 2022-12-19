World Markets

Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 4.8 months - supply ministry

December 19, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 4.8 months, a supply ministry report showed on Monday, adding that the country has imported 3.78 million tonnes of wheat so far in 2022.

The country's strategic reserves of rice and vegetable oils are sufficient for 5.9 and 4.9 months respectively, the report also said.

