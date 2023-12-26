News & Insights

Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 4.3 months - supply minister

December 26, 2023 — 05:23 am EST

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 4.3 months, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Tuesday.

Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, expects around 3 million feddans of wheat to be planted this season and aims to procure 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat in upcoming harvest, Moselhy added.

Strategic reserves of sugar and vegetable oils are both sufficient for 5.3 months, Moselhy said.

