Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat enough for six months - state news

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for six months, the state news agency reported on Monday, citing Supply Minister Ali Moselhy.

The minister said that Egypt has procured 3.6 million metric tons of local wheat so far, according to the agency.

As for rice and vegetable oils, the country's strategic reserves are sufficient for 3.3 months and for 4 months respectively, the state news agency added, citing the supply minister.

