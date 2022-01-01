Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar at 3 months - supply minister

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of sugar sufficient to cover 3 months of consumption, supply minister Ali Moselhy said in an interview with local television on Saturday.

Egypt has vegetable oils reserves of more than 6.4 months, which is the first time for the reserves to exceed 6 months period, the minister added.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

