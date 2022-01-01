World Markets

Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar at 3 months - supply minister

Omar Fahmy Reuters
CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of sugar sufficient to cover 3 months of consumption, supply minister Ali Moselhy said in an interview with local television on Saturday.

Egypt has vegetable oils reserves of more than 6.4 months, which is the first time for the reserves to exceed 6 months period, the minister added.

