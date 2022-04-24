World Markets

Egypt's state grains buyer seeks vegetable oils in tenders

Sarah El Safty Reuters
CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer said on Sunday it was seeking vegetable oils for arrival June 10-30 and/or July 1-20, 2022 in an international purchasing tender.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said that traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them.

The deadline for offers is April 28.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Sunday, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival June 1-30, 2022.

The deadline for offers is also April 28.

Traders have said both tenders will include a change of rules, where GASC can choose any offer that was reduced after negotiations.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Yasmin Hussein and Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alexander Smith)

