Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds slip 1 cent after more than a week of gains - Tradeweb

February 09, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds shed as much as 1 cent on Friday after more than a week of gains, Tradeweb data showed.

Nearly all the country's international bonds fell, but the February 2028 maturity lost the most, slipping just over a cent to trade at 80.6 cents on the dollar. XS1775618439=TE

The indebted north African nation's bonds had rallied recently with some shorter-dated maturities trading at their strongest in almost two years after positive signals from the International Monetary Fund sparked hope that it was edging closer to a final deal to augment a $3 billion loan with Egypt.

