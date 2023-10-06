Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds drop nearly 3 cents after ratings downgrade - tradeweb

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds dropped nearly 3 cents on Friday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its credit rating deeper into junk territory.

Moody's moved Egypt down one notch to 'Caa1' from 'B3', citing the country's worsening debt affordability.

All the country's sovereign dollar bonds slid lower, but the 2027 maturity fell the most, dropping 2.8 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2391394348=TE

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

