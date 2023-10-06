News & Insights

Banking

Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds drop nearly 3 cents after ratings downgrade - tradeweb

October 06, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds dropped nearly 3 cents on Friday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its credit rating deeper into junk territory.

Moody's moved Egypt down one notch to 'Caa1' from 'B3', citing the country's worsening debt affordability.

All the country's sovereign dollar bonds slid lower, but the 2027 maturity fell the most, dropping 2.8 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2391394348=TE

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.