Egypt's Sisi secures third term with 89.6% of vote - election authority

December 18, 2023 — 07:48 am EST

CAIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Abdel Fattah al-Sisi secured a third term as Egypt's president winning 89.6% of the vote in a contest overshadowed by the war in Gaza and a domestic economic crisis, the National Elections Authority said on Monday.

Sisi was running against three other candidates, none of whom were high profile. The most prominent potential candidate ended his run complaining that his campaign had been impeded and dozens of his supporters arrested.

Sisi was first elected president in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018, both times with 97% of the vote.

