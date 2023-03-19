Egypt's Sisi discusses nuclear plant, grains trade with Russian officials

CAIRO, March 19, (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with high-ranking Russian officials on Sunday to discuss a Russian-built nuclear plant under construction on Egypt's north coast as well as grains supply and food security, Egypt's presidency said.

The meeting with officials including Russia's trade minister and a special envoy of President Vladimir Putin also addressed the establishment of a Russian industrial zone inside the Suez Canal's Economic Zone, among other investments, it added.

Construction by Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom of Egypt's first nuclear plant at El Dabaa began in July of last year, and is expected to take until at least 2030.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt has been trying to balance long-standing ties with both Russia and Western powers.

It is a major importer of Russian wheat, and has leaned more heavily on supplies from Russia since the conflict disrupted its grain purchases from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Mohamed Hendawy Writing by Farah Saafan Editing by Aidan Lewis and Peter Graff)

