News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's Q1 current account deficit down 12.1% to $2.8 bln -c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 05, 2024 — 05:03 am EST

Written by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah, Clauda Tanios for Reuters ->

Adds detail

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit narrowed by 12.1% to $2.8 billion in July-September 2023 from $3.2 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

Egypt's net foreign direct investment inflows for the quarter, the first of its 2023/24 financial year, fell to $2.3 billion from $3.3 billion.

Tourism revenue rose to $4.5 billion from $4.1 billion while Suez Canal revenue rose to $2.4 billion from $2 billion, the central bank said.

Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad fell to $4.5 billion from $6.4 billion, it added.

Natural gas exports fell by $2 billion, it said. Crude oil exports rose by $299.6 million while oil products exports fell by $393.8 million.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah and Clauda Tanios; editing by Alex Richardson and Jason Neely)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.