World Markets

Egypt's private sector to sell $120-200 mln in green bonds-planning minister

Contributor
Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

The Egyptian private sector plans to sell $120 million to $200 million in green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on her ministry's Facebook page.

May 22 (Reuters) - The Egyptian private sector plans to sell $120 million to $200 million in green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on her ministry's Facebook page.

She did not specify a timescale for these issues, which will come on top of $750 million in green bonds the government has already sold to fund mainly clean transport projects.

The government is looking actively to fund a series of megaprojects announced over the last few years, including a $60 billion new administrative capital city, a $23 billion highspeed rail network and a $25 billion nuclear power station.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular