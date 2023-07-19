News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's president pardons detained researcher Patrick Zaki

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

July 19, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab, Alaa Swilam, Mohamed Waly for Reuters ->

Adds background

CAIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned rights researcher Patrick Zaki a day after he was handed a three-year prison term, the state news agency said on Wednesday as news of his case spread widely in Italy where he had been studying.

The decision by Sisi followed reactions to Zaki's sentencing by Italy's prime minister and the U.S. state department, as well as an appeal by the head of Egypt's national dialogue, a state-controlled initiative to debate the country's future.

Sisi's pardon also included Mohamed El-Baqer, a lawyer who represented detained activist Alaa Abdel Fattah and was arrested in 2019 while attending his client's interrogation.

Zaki, a researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), was sentenced on Tuesday by a state security court in his hometown of Mansoura for allegedly spreading false news over an article he wrote about the plight of Egypt's Christians.

He had first been arrested during a visit to Egypt in February 2020 and served 22 months in pre-trial detention before being released, pending the completion of his trial.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Alaa Swilam and Mohamed Waly; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Aidan Lewis and Aurora Ellis)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.