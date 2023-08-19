Egypt's president pardons activist Douma, other prisoners -state TV

Adds Douma's release in paragraphs 4-5, national dialogue in paragraphs 6-7, other details paragraphs 10-12

CAIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardoned prominent activist Ahmed Douma, along with a number of prisoners, state TV said on Saturday.

Douma, a leading figure in the pro-democracy revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, was detained a decade ago and sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison for rioting and attacking security forces.

Last month, authorities also freed rights researcher Patrick Zaki and lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer after they were pardoned by al-Sisi.

Baqer and others could be seen greeting Douma when he came out of Badr prison.

Since late 2021 Egypt has taken a number of steps that it says are aimed at addressing human rights, including amnesties for some prominent prisoners. In May authorities launched a intended to generate debate around the country's political, social and economic future.

Critics have dismissed the moves as cosmetic and say arrests have continued. Egypt's most prominent activist, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, and many other detainees swept up in a decade-long crackdown on dissent, remain in prison.

Authorities have said the arrests were made on security grounds.

