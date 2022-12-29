World Markets

Egypt's president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands

Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

December 29, 2022 — 07:21 am EST

Written by Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday approved a document outlining 62 economic activities the state will withdraw from and turn over the private sector, a cabinet statement said.

The document's approval was required by the International Monetary Fund, which this month approved a 46-month, $3 billion financial support package for Egypt.

The policy aims to give the private sector a greater role in helping to grow the economy, create jobs and increase investment and exports, the statement said.

It did not specify which economic activities would be made private, but in May the country outlined an array of state assets that would be offered to private investors.

They included electric vehicles, data centres and oil and gas networks.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.