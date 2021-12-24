World Markets

Egypt's Petroleum Corporation signs $1 bln oil-exploration agreement with Eni

Contributor
Ahmed Ismail Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has signed an agreement with Italian energy group Eni for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta regions worth "not less than $1 billion" of investments, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has signed an agreement with Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta regions worth "not less than $1 billion" of investments, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.

The agreement also included a commitment from Eni to additionally spend "not less than $20 million" to drill 4 wells, the ministry added in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular