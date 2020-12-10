Egypt's Nov headline inflation accelerates to 5.7%

World Markets

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7% from 4.5% in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Month-on-month urban headline inflation slowed to 0.8% from 1.8% a month prior, the agency said.

November's higher inflation rate was driven by increases in the price of vegetables and other food products, according to CAPMAS data.

The year-on-year inflation figure was higher than expected, said Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage, though it remains below the central bank's target of 6%-12%.

Inflation in Egypt peaked at 33% in mid-2017 after the government undertook austerity measures linked to a three-year loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In recent months it had fallen back to near its lowest since 2005, with headline inflation standing at 3.7% in September.

