CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign reserves rose to $34.003 billion in December from $33.532 billion in November, the central bank said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Alex Richardson)

