News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's net foreign deficit narrows in November

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

January 01, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's deficit in net foreign assets narrowed by 5.26 billion Egyptian pounds ($170.5 million) in November to 834.0 billion pounds after commercial bank assets rose and central bank liabilities declined, according to central bank data.

The deficit is still the country's third highest ever, following record deficits in June and October. Net foreign assets (NFAs) represent both central bank and commercial bank assets held by non-residents, minus their liabilities.

The central bank has drawn on the country's NFAs to help support Egypt's currency over the past two years. In September 2021, NFAs stood at a positive 248 billion pounds.

Egypt devalued its currency by nearly half from March 2022 to March 2023, but since then has left it fixed at 30.85 to the dollar. On Thursday, the pound traded at around 51 on the black market.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.