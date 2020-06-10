World Markets

Egypt's headline inflation slowed to 4.7% in May -CAPMAS

Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

CAIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate slowed to 4.7% in May from 5.9% in April, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

The North African country of 100 million people is facing tough economic repercussions from the spread of the new coronavirus, which essentially shut down its vital tourism sector from mid-March.

Egypt also imposed a nightly curfew, closed schools and universities, and shut restaurants and cafes to slow the spread of the disease.

The May inflation rate dropped on the back of an 0.3% decline year-on-year in food and beverage costs, CAPMAS data showed, reflecting a drop in demand during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when it normally surges.

Month-on-month urban inflation registered 0%, CAPMAS said.

"From a monetary policy angle, this is considered good news because it ensures stability for interest rates going forward. However, month-on-month inflation could start going back up in June and July," said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage.

The International Monetary Fund in May approved $2.77 billion in emergency financing to help Egypt grapple with the new coronavirus pandemic through its rapid financing instrument.

Egypt then subsequently reached a staff-level agreement with the lender for a one-year, $5.2 billion standby loan, which the IMF's executive board is expected to consider in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

