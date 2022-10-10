Egypt's headline inflation rises to 15% in September - CAPMAS

Adds word 'in' to headline

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 15% year-on-year in September from 14.6% year-on-year in August, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

