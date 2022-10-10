World Markets

Egypt's headline inflation rises to 15% in September - CAPMAS

Contributor
Mahmoud Salama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 15% year-on-year in September from 14.6% year-on-year in August, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

Adds word 'in' to headline

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 15% year-on-year in September from 14.6% year-on-year in August, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular