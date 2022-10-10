Egypt's headline inflation rises to 15% in September - CAPMAS
Adds word 'in' to headline
CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 15% year-on-year in September from 14.6% year-on-year in August, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.