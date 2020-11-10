World Markets

Egypt's headline inflation quickens to 4.5% in Oct

Contributor
Aidan Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 4.5% in October from 3.7% in September, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 4.5% in October from 3.7% in September, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Month-on-month urban consumer price inflation rose to 1.8% from 0.3% a month prior, the agency said.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular