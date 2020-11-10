Egypt's headline inflation quickens to 4.5% in Oct

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 4.5% in October from 3.7% in September, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Month-on-month urban consumer price inflation rose to 1.8% from 0.3% a month prior, the agency said.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.