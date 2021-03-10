Egypt's headline inflation quickens to 4.5% in February

(Adds details and background)

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.5% in February from 4.3% in January, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

The increase comes after the headline indicator had fallen for two consecutive months. It fell in January from 5.4% in December and 5.7% in November 2020.

Month on month, urban inflation rose 0.2% last month, the agency said.

According to CAPMAS data, the year-on-year rise could be attributed to an increase in the costs of education, electricity and cooking gas, tobacco products, and other goods.

The overall acceleration came despite a 0.5% year-on-year drop in food and beverage prices, driven by the prices of potatoes, tomatoes, and fish, it said.

Egypt's central bank set an inflation target of 5%-9% in December, and kept its key interest rates on hold at its last monetary policy meeting on Feb. 4. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ana Nicolaci da Costa) ((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EGYPT INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1)

