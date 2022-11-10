World Markets

Egypt's headline inflation jumps to 16.2% in October

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 10, 2022 — 03:52 am EST

Written by Mahmoud Salama for Reuters ->

Adds background, analyst comment

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation accelerated faster than expected in October, climbing to a four-year high of 16.2%, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.

Year-on-year inflation increased to its highest since October 2018, when it hit 17.68%, from 15.0% in September.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists had expected inflation of only 15.6%. Five economists also forecast that core inflation, due out later on Thursday, would come in at a median 18.0%.

The increase reflected a sharp jump in month-on-month inflation, with prices rising 2.6% in October compared to 1.6% in September, Naeem Brokerage said in a note.

The increase was "driven mainly by higher food prices, school tuition fees, and, a noticeable jump in the recreation & culture index", Naeem wrote.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee, after raising interest rates by 2 percentage points at a special meeting on Oct. 27, said it expected elevated global and domestic prices to keep headline inflation above its target of between 5% and 9% in the final quarter of 2022. The committee next meets on Dec. 22.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Writing by Lina Najem and Patrick Werr; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alison Williams)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.