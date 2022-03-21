Egypt's government bond prices resume rise after currency devaluation

Adds head of central bank, updates prices

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds mostly rose on Monday after the country devalued its currency by nearly 14% and posted a surprise rate hike.

The dollar bonds continued to bounce back from a sell-off after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted foreign investors to pull billions of dollars out of Egyptian treasury markets earlier this month.

Tradeweb data showed one of the government's bonds due for repayment in 2040 up 1.3 cents XS0505478684=TE at 77.7. The bond fell below 64 cents on the dollar on March 7 and on Monday traded at its highest since March 1. It had closed last year at 84.25 cents.

Analysts had viewed a currency adjustment as key stepping stone for Cairo to get a new International Monetary Fund support programme.

Egypt's central bank governor, Tarek Amer, told a press conference the pound had undergone a "correction" that reflected world and local developments. The correction would make exports competitive and help preserve foreign currency liquidity.

The move to devalue came alongside a 100 basis points increase in the central bank's benchmark interest rates, which lifted the overnight lending rate to 10.25% and its overnight deposit rate to 9.25%.

Analysts have warned that a mix of much higher energy and food prices, and the prospect of a sharp drop in Russian and Ukrainian holidaymaker numbers this year, will ratchet up pressure on Egypt’s finances.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Karin Strohecker and Jonathan Oatis)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.