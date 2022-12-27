Egypt’s GASC wheat tender results await approval from financier World Bank -traders

Adds background

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to be awaiting approval from the World Bank for a possible tender wheat purchase, traders said.

The World Bank will be funding any purchases from Tuesday's tender, which comes within the framework of the Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project.

A purchase could be announced anytime in the next 48 hours, traders added.

GASC said offers could be submitted for 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes on a C&F basis for shipment Feb. 1-15 from any origin in the tender book. The wheat will be paid for at sight.

The World Bank recently approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme.

