Egypt’s GASC wheat tender results await approval from financier World Bank -traders

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to be awaiting approval from the World Bank for a possible tender wheat purchase, traders said.

The World Bank will be funding any purchases from Tuesday’s tender, which comes within the framework of the Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project.

A purchase could be announced anytime in the next 48 hours, traders added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Editing by Chris Reese)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

