Egypt’s GASC to allow wheat sellers to provide own shipping- document

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grain buyer GASC is to permit trading houses offering to sell wheat in its international tenders to also offer prices to provide their own ocean transport for the grain, a document seen by Reuters shows on Wednesday.

The change will take place in GASC’s next international wheat tender, said a change to the GASC tender rule book.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

