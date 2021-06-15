Egypt's GASC tender lowest offer $250.88/T for 60,000 T Russian wheat -traders

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented on Tuesday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $250.88 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Solaris.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.