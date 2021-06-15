US Markets

Egypt's GASC tender lowest offer $250.88/T for 60,000 T Russian wheat -traders

Contributors
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

The lowest offer presented on Tuesday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $250.88 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, traders said.

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented on Tuesday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $250.88 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Solaris.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular