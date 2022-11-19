World Markets

Egypt's GASC sets vegoils tender for arrival Jan. 10-31

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 19, 2022 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

Adds local tender

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 10-31, 2023.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said traders should submit bids for payment via 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Nov. 22.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery between Jan. 15-30. The deadline for offers is also Nov. 22.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mike Harrison)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.