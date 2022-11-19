Egypt's GASC sets vegoils tender for arrival Jan. 10-31

Adds local tender

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer said on Saturday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jan. 10-31, 2023.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said traders should submit bids for payment via 180-day letters of credit. The deadline for offers is Nov. 22.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking at least 3,000 tonnes of soyoil and 1,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery between Jan. 15-30. The deadline for offers is also Nov. 22.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mike Harrison)

