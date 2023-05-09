Egypt's GASC sets international tender for vegetable oils

Adding local tender for oils

CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Tuesday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 25 - July 10.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is May 11.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Tuesday, seeking at least 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery July 1-20. The deadline for offers is also May 11.

(Reporting By Sarah El Safty Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Heinrich)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.