News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's GASC seeks yellow corn in tender

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

February 11, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Sunday it was seeking at least 50,000 metric tons of imported yellow corn in a tender for shipment Mar. 15-25 and/or Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.

Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board basis for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 13.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.