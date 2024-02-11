Egypt's GASC seeks yellow corn in tender

CAIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Sunday it was seeking at least 50,000 metric tons of imported yellow corn in a tender for shipment Mar. 15-25 and/or Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.

Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board basis for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 13.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

