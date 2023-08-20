News & Insights

Egypt’s GASC seeks yellow corn in international tender

August 20, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities has set a tender for yellow corn for shipment Oct. 1-15 and/or Oct. 15-30.

Suppliers should submit offers on a free-on-board basis for at sight payment. The deadline for offers is Aug. 23.

The corn will be used as feed, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Muhammad.AlGebaly@thomsonreuters.com;))

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
