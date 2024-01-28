Egypt's GASC seeks white rice in international tender

In paragraph 6, corrects to 20,000 metric tons from 20 kg

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking white, wholly milled short grain rice from any origin in an international tender, on behalf of Egypt's Holding Company for Food Industries, it said on Sunday.

Arrival would be from March 15-April 15.

GASC set a Feb. 10. deadline for submitting offers. Offers should be valid until Feb. 17.

It also said the rice should be of a 10% breakage rate packed in 50 kilogram (110.23 lb) containers from the 2023/2024 crop.

Payment would be on a cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis in U.S. dollars or Egyptian pounds via 180-day and 270-day letters of credit.

GASC also said suppliers should offer a minimum quantity of 20,000 metric tons +/- 10% at the supplier's request and that customs clearance, unloading and transportation expenses would be paid per metric ton in Egyptian pounds, including value-added tax, even for the warehouses specified by the Holding Company in Egypt.

Bids must be accompanied by an initial deposit of $75,000, or its equivalent in Egyptian pounds if prices are submitted in the local currency, with a letter of guarantee for GASC.

The bids should also be accompanied by three samples, each weighing 2 kg, with their details, practice number and date written on them, GASC said.

The delivery should be for warehouses specified by the Egypt's Holding Company For Food Industries.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

