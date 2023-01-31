Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in World Bank funded tender

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender on Tuesday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank under Loan No. EG -9399 with at sight financing.

The tender is for a quantity of 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes, +/- 5% should the seller choose, from the last crop for supply C&F (cost and freight).

Shipment from all origins specified by GASC will be during the period from Feb. 26 to March 10 and/or March 11 to March 20.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 2, GASC said.

